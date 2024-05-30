A Jewish music festival will be held in Hammonton, New Jersey next month in which a memorial will be held for the victims of the Nova Music Festival.

The Sababa Music Festival will be held from June 27-30 and will feature performances by Jewish artists Matisyahu and Zusha, among others, in genres ranging from reggae and EDM to contemporary Jewish rock

In addition to the musical performances, the festival will feature interactive workshops and exhibitions on Jewish visual arts, as well as strictly kosher food.

The announcement states that the festival is "more than just an event; it’s a community experience designed to unite and connect Jewish Young Professionals and singles from across the USA. In the midst of a chaotic world, Sababa Fest provides a stable and uplifting environment, reminiscent of the tribes surrounding the tabernacle in the desert, with Levites singing songs of praise."

It further states, "This year, we will also hold a special memorial to honor the victims of the tragic events at the Nova Music Festival on October 7th. Many of our festival-goers have friends and family who were affected by this devastating incident. Our memorial will serve as a moment of reflection, remembrance, and solidarity, providing a space for collective mourning and healing within our community."

Famous Jewish singer Matisyahu said, "I'm really excited to headline @sababafest this summer in Hammonton, NJ! Am Yisrael Chai & We Will Dance Again!"

Singer Kosha Dillz said, "Sababa festival is a special thing for the world. It's Jewish. It's prideful. Id doesn't discriminate. All are welcome. In a time where the world is divisive, I finally see the true potential in why I have been participating in the fest for so long. Happy to set the performances off on Friday!"

Singer LEVYTICUS said, "I'm especially excited to be performing at Sababa this June with fellow Jews of all Backgrounds! Celebrating Shabbat and enjoying music together will be an uplifting and unifying experience, and a strong response to the current hate facing our community."

Singer and songwriter Rivky Susskind said, "Something that really inspires me about Sababa and other similar camping festivals is that at its core there is this deeper movement, this collective wave of people leaving the noise of the "civilized" world with all its rules, norms and conditioning, and entering into nature to exist in community with each other around common values and love of music. There is a gorgeous simplicity to it. We create this momentary society amongst the trees and water. We build tents and bonfires, whip out some chairs and hammocks, sing in circles, chill with each other, get into heated debates about whatever while snacking on candy, cool off in the river, enjoy shabbos together, exist in nature with each other and ourselves. There is a feeling of deep freedom, fun, kindness and connection. We get back to the quiet simplicity of life while also allowing for new energy, creativity, music, art, ideas, to flow between us and through us. It becomes this little utopia in the woods that feels far off from all the madness outside."

"It's transformative beyond words honestly, so I invite you to come experience it for yourself."

The Sababa Music Festival is a grassroots non-profit organization founded by Mendel Sherman and Alter Deitsch.