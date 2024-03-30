The Jewish singer Matisyahu has released a new song, Ascent, which he describes as a social commentary on the perpetual struggle against antisemitism.

The music video was filmed in the various communities attacked by Hamas during the October 7th massacre, as well as the Supernova music festival site.

“I'm proud to share the official music video for my new song 'Ascent' - the video was shot in Israel in the aftermath of the October 7th attacks at the site of the Nova Music Festival, and various Kibbutzim that were massacred on that horrific day,” Matisyahu wrote.

“Help me stand up to anti-semitism and share this video far and wide to show the world that we the Jewish people stand proud and that our light will not be put out.”