The IDF Spokesperson's Unit refuted a lie by residents of Gaza who claimed that over 20 people were killed in an Israeli attack today in the humanitarian area of Al-Mawasi.

"Contrary to the reports from the last few hours, the IDF did not strike in the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi," the IDF stated.

Earlier, Arab media reported that 20 people were killed in an attack by an Israeli fighter jet on the area of the refugee tents in Al-Mawasi, Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

This afternoon (Tuesday), IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari published the initial findings of the investigation into the fire that broke out in the Rafah area on Sunday night after the IDF attack that caused dozens of deaths.

Hagari published documents from the area of the attack in Rafah as well as a document of a conversation between two Gaza residents who admitted that the fire that caused dozens of deaths in the camp was started by Hamas munitions that was hidden there.

In a statement to the foreign media, the IDF spokesman said that the Air Force planes that attacked Rafah used the smallest bombs they could carry in order to minimize harm to innocents as much as possible.