Former US presidential candidate and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will arrive in Israel on Monday for a solidarity visit.

During her visit, Haley will tour Gaza border communities, as well as towns in Israel's north and south. She will also meet Israeli leaders and defense leaders.

MK Danny Danon, a former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, who served alongside Nikki Haley, will accompany Haley throughout her visit to Israel.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Haley will vote for former US President Donald Trump in November's elections.

Haley said Trump “has not been perfect” on policies important to her, but President Joe Biden “has been a catastrophe.”

“So I will be voting for Trump,” she said.