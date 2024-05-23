Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced on Wednesday that she is supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid, CNN reported.

Haley said Trump “has not been perfect” on policies important to her, but President Joe Biden “has been a catastrophe.”

“So I will be voting for Trump,” said Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations under the former President.

Haley ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, but dropped out of the race after multiple primary losses to Trump, including in her own state of South Carolina.

On Wednesday, she thanked Republican primary voters who have continued to back her even after her departure from the race and urged the former president to reach out to those voters.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that,” Haley said.