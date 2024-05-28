As part of her visit to Israel, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, toured the northern border today (Tuesday) together with MK Ambassador Danny Danon. The two met with Sheikh Tarif and dignitaries of the Druze community. This visit was followed by a security briefing from Colonel-in-Chief, Yuval Bazak.

During the tour of the IDF base MK Danon and Amber Nikki Haley visited the IDF post and met with soldiers serving on the northern border. There they signed missiles. Haley wrote: "Finish them! America loves Israel!"

The tour ended with a visit to Kibbutz Kabri where they met with residents of the kibbutz and heard from them about the unbearable situation in which the residents of the north live during this period.

Former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley said: "I was here in 2017 with my friend Danny Danon and I warned against the strengthening of Hezbollah. I want to say in the clearest way: America stands by Israel. Israel is fighting the enemies of the US today. Don't stop until you win."

Israel's former ambassador to the UN, MK Danny Danon, said: "The situation in the north is intolerable and cannot continue. Israel must take the initiative and change the equation. The residents of the north will return to their homes."