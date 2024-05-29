ראש הממשלה עם ניקי היילי עומר מירון / לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem and thanked her for her "long-standing support of the State of Israel, especially at this time."

The Prime Minister told her that Israel is determined to achieve all of its war objectives: Total victory over Hamas, the return of the hostages, and assurance that Hamas will no longer constitute a threat to Israel.

"I want you to know how much we appreciate the fact that you are standing with us, and so do the majority of the American people, so they understand that those who want to kill us want to kill you. Those who chant 'Death to Israel' also chant 'Death to America. So our victory is your victory," Netanyahu stated at the start of the meeting.

"The most important thing is to make sure that free societies, beginning with Israel, but also the United States and everything in between, have the right to defend themselves. And that’s why those sanctions on the ICC are so important. Thank you," he added.

Former Ambassador Haley stated: "I come here to let you know that the majority of Americans stand with Israel. And on October 7 it wasn’t just Israelis who mourned. Americans mourned as well. But a win for Israel is a win for America."

She continued: "Israel is fighting America's enemies, and I will say to you and to anybody in Israel: Tune out the noise. You know what your job is. let's get the hostages home, let's beat Hamas, let's make sure Lebanon knows not to try or do anything."

The former Ambassador concluded: "What too many people don’t know is that Hezbollah is striking every single day at Israel and it's unacceptable. If this had happened to any other country, no other country would do anything less than what Israel is doing."

"Israel continues to be so careful about every human life and everything that they do is to protect that human life. America needs to continue to be strong and any country that is free and believes in democracy needs to be standing with you."