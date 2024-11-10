US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will not be part of the administration in his second term as President.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation. I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Haley ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before the last election, but dropped out of the race after multiple primary losses to Trump, including in her own state of South Carolina.

She later said she would be voting for Trump before fully endorsing him in July.

Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State from April 2018 until the end of Trump’s first term in January of 2021, considered seeking the Republican nomination in the election, but announced in April of 2023 he would not be running.