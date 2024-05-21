Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant responded to the request for arrest warrants against himself and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"Since October 7th, the State of Israel is fighting against a brutal terrorist organization, Hamas - an enemy that conducted atrocities against Israeli children, women, and men. Now, it also uses its own people as human shields," he said.

"The IDF is fighting in accordance with international law, while taking unprecedented measures to facilitate humanitarian aid.

"The State of Israel is proud of its soldiers and commanders, and the values they represent."

He added, "As Minister of Defense, I stand with, support, and commend our troops, who are defending our people and fulfilling the extraordinary privilege and obligation of defending ourselves, by ourselves."

"The attempt made by the ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to turn things around will not succeed - the parallel he has drawn between the Hamas terrorist organization and the State of Israel is despicable. The State of Israel is not a party to the Court and does not recognize its authority. Prosecutor Karim Khan's attempt to deny the State of Israel the right to defend herself and ensure the release of the hostages held in Gaza, must be rejected explicitly."