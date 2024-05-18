The IDF, via the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), continues its efforts to facilitate the passage of hundreds of trucks containing food, water, medical supplies and shelter equipment for the residents of Gaza.

This week, 1,050 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing of the Ministry of Defense’s Land Crossings Authority and the Erez Crossing, following security checks.

This week, 204 flour trucks were transferred on behalf of the World Food Program (WFP) organization in order to provide supplies to the organization’s bakery activities throughout the Gaza Strip. In addition, as part of the operation of essential humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals and shelters, 162,000 liters of fuel and diesel were transferred.

Alongside this, 120 Jordanian trucks containing humanitarian aid were also transferred to the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, this week hundreds of tents purchased by the State of Israel and intended for the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi were brought through the Kerem Shalom Crossing as part of the responsive plan for the population evacuating from the Rafah area to the humanitarian areas.

In addition, following extensive preparations by the IDF, COGAT and the Ministry of Defense, US CENTCOM completed the construction of a floating pier to enable the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Since the pier began operating in the last two days, hundreds of pallets of humanitarian aid were transferred for distribution in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF will continue its efforts to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea in accordance with international law.