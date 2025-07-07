Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) delivered a firm address on Monday at the party meeting, making clear that he will oppose the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza with all his strength.

"Delivering logistical aid to Hamas is the craziest occurrence that I've come across since the war began. It harms the soldiers, it harms the hostages, it prolongs the war, and it's bad for the State of Israel," Smotrich stated.

He clarified that he is not afraid to stand alone on the issue. "I stood alone before the war when I opposed the assumption that Hamas was deterred, when I spoke out against the restraint against Hezbollah, and I stand today as well. I was right then, and I am right now too."

Regarding the general spirit leading to a partial deal with Hamas, he stated: "There is one price that we will never be willing to pay - that is the surrender to Hamas terrorism. The saying 'restraint is strength' is dead. The idea of a Palestinian state is dead. The illusion that there's someone to talk to is dead."

According to Smotrich, the aid for Gaza is a severe strategic mistake. "It's not a matter of military tactics or ranks on one's shoulders, it's a question of reason and determination. If Hamas is acting up to prevent aid from being cut off, it's obvious that this is the right way."

Smotrich also criticized the approach to the military and its leadership: "I love and appreciate the IDF Chief of Staff and commanders, but you can't bow to generals. Not everything they say is correct, and those who forgot the dozens of generals who supported the disengagement [from the Gaza Strip] should go back and remember what they promised us."

He concluded by stressing, "I am not here to be embraced in the TV studios. I am here for the soldiers, for the residents of the Gaza envelope, for the truth. We will continue to strive for victory, even if it takes time, even if we're the only voice left in the room."