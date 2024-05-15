The hair brand Natural Formula has chosen Eden Golan, the Israeli representative to Eurovision, as its new presenter.

"I am very happy and excited to join the Natural Formula family and for the opportunity to serve as the face of a well-known and loved brand," said Golan.

This week Ynet reported that Foreign Minister Israel Katz will offer Golan to serve as a special information ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in recent weeks Katz has been compiling a list of special information [hasbara] envoys on behalf of the State of Israel - including Eden Golan.

Golan will be assigned with the role of information envoy to Europe, and if she accepts the offer, will represent the State of Israel in European capitals, in Jewish communities, on campuses and at cultural events.