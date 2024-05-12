הנשיא הרצוג משוחח עם עדן גולן במהלך הטיסה לישראל צילום: לע"מ

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Sunday with Eden Golan, Israel's contestant at the Eurovision Song Competition, as she returned home on a flight from Malmo, Sweden, after placing 5th in the competition final.

The President congratulated Golan and the members of the delegation who sat in the cockpit in a special video call. "Dear Eden, I want to say thank you on behalf of the entire nation of Israel. Your performance was so moving. We were very moved when we watched you in the semi-finals and also yesterday. You brought us a lot of respect, a lot of bravery, and you stood proudly in the face of all of the haters of Israel and all of the antisemitic attackers. It was a difficult national task and I'm very thankful."

The singer thanked the President and stated: "Thanks for the privilege to represent our country during such a crazy time. Thanks for all of the work you've done and for all your help so this can happen, I really appreciate it and it is not taken for granted. This is something I'll never forget."

Herzog replied: "This is why I insisted we appear on every stage and not give up at all. I think it is vital that Israel appears on every stage. That Israel's good name and Israel's good voice are heard everywhere and that we see more and more Israelis and that we won't give up. What was amazing was your mental resilience. You stood up to boos and you showed irregular resilience. I want to tell you that we salute you, from the bottom of our hearts, good for you. I hope to see the same at the Olympics. You really moved me when you dedicated the song to the hostages, whose speedy return we pray for."