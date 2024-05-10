Axios reports that the Security Cabinet approved on Thursday night the "expansion of the area of operation" of the IDF in Rafah.

Sources familiar with the plan claimed that this would be a "measured expansion" that does not cross President Biden's stated boundaries for Israel to operate in Rafah.

The approved expansion will include actions that could nevertheless be interpreted by the U.S. as violations, and instructed the Israeli negotiations to continue efforts to reach a hostage deal.

Israel will try to formulate a new initiative that would lead to a breakthrough in the negotiations.

Ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich opposed the decision.