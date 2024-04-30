IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is expected to announce the appointment of Brigadier General Shlomi Binder, director of the General Staff Operations Department, to the lead the Intelligence Directorate, before the end of the week.

He is also expected to appoint the commander of the Home Front Command, Rafi Milo, to lead the Central Command. The IDF has denied the report and stated: “No appointments have been finalized. The appointment process is being carried out in an organised and professional manner. If the appointments are finalized, the public will be informed of them in an official and transparent manner.”

Last week, Intelligence Directorate commander Aharon Haliva announced his resignation, more than half a year after the October 7th massacre. In a letter announcing his decision, Haliva emphasized his great appreciation for the work of those serving in the Military Intelligence Directorate during the course of the war. Halevi thanked Haliva for his work over the course of his 38 years in the IDF, during which he contributed greatly, both as a soldier and as a commander, to the State of Israel's security.

"On Saturday, October 7, Hamas carried out a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel," Haliva wrote in his letter. "The Intelligence Directorate under my watch did not stand up to the task with which we were entrusted."

"Now, after more than half a year has passed, and with the start of the investigations, I request to end my role and leave the IDF, following the completion of a stage in the investigations and after a Military Intelligence Directorate chief is appointed to lead the excellent people in the Directorate during the coming years."

Haliva also called for the creation of a governmental investigative committee, writing, "I am convinced, for the sake of the State of Israel, for the sake of the nation of Israel and future generations, that it would appropriate to create a governmental investigative committee which will be able to investigate and clarify, in a thorough, deep, comprehensive, and profound fashion, all of the bodies and circumstances which led to these difficult events.”