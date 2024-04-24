Doctors at a city hospital in Mannheim, Germany pronounced the death on Wednesday of a 31-year-old man who came yesterday to the university in the city, armed with a large machete.

According to initial investigations, it seems that the attacker entered the library of the Faculty of Economics at the University of Mannheim, holding a machete.

When he arrived at the library, he attacked one of the workers and, as mentioned, was holding a large machete when the police arrived at the scene.

In response, the spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg police said that the officers responded to the threatening situation by shooting.

At the time of the event, lectures were being held on campus, but soon after it was decided to evacuate the building.

The local police announced that they will investigate the circumstances that led the officers to decide to shoot the attacker.

The state Attorney General's office announced that the man is known to the law enforcement authorities and in the past was banned from the library due to repeated disturbances.