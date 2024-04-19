An Israeli source on Friday morning said that the aerial attack on Isfahan, Iran, "carefully calibrated," the Washington Post reported.

The source is an individual familiar with an Israeli briefing on the attack but not authorized to speak about it, the Post said.

The source also said that the IDF carried out an aerial attack within Iran in response to the Iranian barrage of missiles and UAVs launched towards Israel on Saturday night. The attack was intended to signal to Iran that Israel is capable of attacking within Iranian territory.

Iran's IRNA news agency quoted Iranian army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi as saying that the explosion heard in Isfahan was due to air defense systems shooting down “a suspicious object” and that no damage was caused.