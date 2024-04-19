In this Jerusalem Lights pre-Passover roundup, Rabbi Richman shares his perspective on Iran's unprecedented missile attack against Israel, as both Jim Long and Rabbi Richman discuss Hashem's miraculous intervention on the backdrop of a complex and unsavory political reality.

Our hosts reflect on the Festival of Passover's theme of escaping false beliefs, and the purity of Hashem's Biblical commandment of the Passover offering.

Jerusalem Lights wishes everyone a Chag Kasher V'Sameach, a joyous Festival of Passover. May we truly merit to leave the exile behind us and prepare to receive the light of the ultimate Redemption.