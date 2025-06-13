The soul is the essence of a person...but what happens to the soul at night? Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share the Torah's perspective on the soul's journey at night, and discuss the beautiful 'modeh ani' prayer recited upon awakening.

This week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast also revisits the enigmatic Sotah's experience and examines the Bride and Groom aspect of G-d's relationship with the nation of Israel...and its significance for all the nations of the world, especially in the light of today's outbreak of a new brand of global antisemitism.