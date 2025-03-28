This week's Torah portion of Pekudei witnesses the completion of the desert Tabernacle, whose chief artisan was Betzalel.

The sages teach that Betzalel - whose name literally means "in the shadow of God" - possessed a unique wisdom: "He knew how to combine the letters with which heaven and earth were created." What does that mean?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights Podcast, Jim Long once again joins Rabbi Chaim Richman in Jerusalem, for a rousing episode that focuses on spiritual energy, science...and the amazing parallels between the seven-day inauguration of the Tabernacle, and the creation of the world.