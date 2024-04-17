In a special interview before Passover, Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, the former Chief Rabbi, Rabbi of Tel Aviv, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva and emphasized that the interception of the Iranian attack on Israel is not the only miracle, but the fact that the international coalition stood by Israel.

"It is by God’s grace that all these countries joined us in responding to the Iranian attack," says Rabbi Lau, "the USA, England, to a certain extent France, and even Jordan, which on the one hand is our enemy and on the other hand fought with us."

Rabbi Lau says that it is obvious that there was a common interest in this coalition, but even so, the Hand of God is visible here. "I understand why. We all have a common enemy; the Iranian threat, but everything is from heaven and suddenly all of these countries have a common enemy with us, and we are no longer isolated, nor alone in the face of this great danger."

According to Rabbi Lau, "God did us a great favor that 99% of all the UAVs were destroyed without harming us. There was only some damage to places, and no harm to people. This whole story was a great miracle, but we still have not appreciated its magnitude. We experienced God's true protection and this connection with the superpowers and our neighbors, as well as other details that are confidential, all I can say is that this was a great divine miracle."