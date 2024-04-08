The IDF confirmed that earlier today (Monday) that an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah from Lebanese territory fell in an open field in the Rosh Hanikra region. There were no casualties.

Meanwhile, fighter jets recently attacked Hezbollah military infrastructure in the Al-Hiyyam area where a terrorist from the organization was located.

During the night, fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military building in the village of Kila in southern Lebanon.

Following sirens activated earlier today in the Upper Galilee area, an interceptor was fired towards a suspected aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. The alert was later found to have been a false alarm.