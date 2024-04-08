Thousands participated on Saturday in the Iranian Al-Quds Day march in Toronto, which is held in the last week of the month of Ramadan and expresses the Islamic commitment to the liberation of “Palestine”.

The speakers on Al-Quds Day expressed unqualified support for the "resistance forces" in the Middle East, including Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, the militias in Iraq, Yemen and Syria.

One of the speakers affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine expressed full sympathy with the military commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades by quoting the call in Arabic, "Put the sword against the sword, we are all the people of Mohammed Deif."

Another speaker demanded that the Canadian government remove Hamas and Hezbollah from the list of terrorist organizations on the grounds that they are freedom fighters and not terrorists.

In his speech, a Shiite imam called to check the sources of Zionist influence on politicians who are more loyal to Israel than to Canada.

Protesters waved the flags of Iran, Iraq, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Lebanon during the demonstration, and chants were made in support of the Palestinian intifada and the complete liberation of “Palestine” from the sea to the river.

Al-Quds Day was declared in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution. Al- Quds Day rallies take place annually in cities around the world, with the events platforming extreme anti-Israel advocates who regularly promote hate against the world’s sole Jewish state and its inhabitants.

At the 2014 Toronto iteration of the event, Moulana Zaki Baqri called for “Yahoodi,” i.e. Jews, to be “dismantled.” In 2013 and 2016, speakers called for Israelis to be shot.

In 2018, Sheikh Shafiq Hudda, director of the Islamic Humanitarian Service in Kitchener, Ontario, said during an Al-Quds Day rally that a day will come when we will see "the eradication of the unjust powers, such as the American empire, such as the Israeli Zionists."