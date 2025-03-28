Iranian Jews, including their representative in parliament, participated today in the annual march against Israel and called for resistance to what they termed 'the occupying regime in Jerusalem.'

The Al Quds march is held annually against Israel in different cities across Iran, including Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, and Kermanshah.

Homayoun Sameh, the representative of the Jews in the Iranian parliament, spoke during the event and told the local media: "There is resistance from all free people in the world against the occupying regime in Jerusalem."

He added that "Iranian Jews are participating in this year's Quds Day march with more fervor and grandeur than ever."

Sameh continued: "The Islamic Iranian community is participating in this year's Quds Day march magnificently and with more passion than in previous years. The free people of the world must stand against the Zionist regime and its crimes, and with the complete resistance of all free people against this regime, we will witness a peaceful region and peaceful coexistence of Muslims, Jews, and Christians in the area."

During his speech, Sameh praised the 'Axis of Resistance' and claimed that the axis 'is continuing with more power than ever.' He emphasized: "We, the Iranian Jews, do not see the Zionist regime as legitimate in any way, and the political directives of this regime have no alignment with Jewish religious teachings."

The Jewish representative further added: "Most Jews in the world do not see the Zionist regime as a religious state. In our view, this regime is entirely a political regime. There are Zionist Jews, Zionist Christians, and also a number of Zionist Muslims who have remained silent in the face of this regime's crimes and accompany it. The Zionist government is not a religious government in any way and has no connection to Jewish religious teachings."

The day before the march, Sameh called on the Jewish community to join the event: "We will take to the streets in unity to support the oppressed Palestinian people and condemn the Zionist regime to convey the message of justice and humanity to the world."

Yesterday, a large support rally for the Palestinians was also held in Bushehr in southern Iran, attended by Rabbis and leaders of the Iranian Jewish community. At the rally, speakers called to support the Palestinian issue and condemned Israel.