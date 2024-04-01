תיעוד: כך נוטרל המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בגן יבנה דוברות המשטרה

The police released this evening (Monday) footage from the body camera of the police officer who neutralized the terrorist last night during the stabbing attack in Gan Yavne.

In the footage, the policeman is seen turning to one of the victims and then the terrorist's direction before opening fire.

The commander of the southern district of the police, Superintendent Amir Cohen, noted the calmness and professionalism of the policeman, who reacted quickly and neutralized the terrorist who seriously wounded three people.

"The police officers train for exactly these scenarios, and this is exactly how every police officer is expected to behave when he detects a threat to citizens," Cohen said.

Earlier, the police arrested two Bedouin men in their 30s and 40s on suspicion of driving the terrorist who carried out the attack.