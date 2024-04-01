תיעוד מזירת הפיגוע בגן יבנה דוברות מד"א

Stabbing attack: A man attacked three passers-by near a mall in Gan Yavne on Sunday evening and stabbed them all over their bodies.

The terrorist was eliminated. An initial investigation found that he was a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab from the village of Dura, in the Hebron area, who held a work permit in Mishor Adumim until August of 2023 but did not have a valid permit since.

Magen David Adom reported that the three victims are in serious condition. They were provided with initial treatment at the scene of the incident and were transferred to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

The Israel Police stated that "a terrorist who arrived at the scene stabbed three civilians and injured them using two knives with which he was armed. A policeman and an inspector of the Gan Yavne municipal police team, who heard the cries for help, located the terrorist and neutralized him."

The police began searching the area of the attack in Gan Yavne to rule out the presence of another terrorist.

The head of the Gan Yavne Council, Aharon Dror, issued a statement which said, "A stabbing attack occurred in the Friendly Shopping Mall. Three were injured in the stabbing incident. The terrorist was neutralized by our municipal police in Gan Yavne, an inspector and a policeman who arrived at the scene and handled the incident. The security forces and the Israel Police, along with our security division and the local security squad, are conducting patrols throughout the area."

The attack is the second stabbing attack that occurred in Israel on Sunday. In the morning, a 20-year-old IDF soldier and a civilian were lightly injured in a stabbing attack at the Be’er Sheva Central Station.

Another IDF soldier who was at the scene neutralized the terrorist, a resident of Rahat.