Officers from the Tira Police Station and Border Police arrested a 16-year-old Arab from the city overnight (Saturday) on suspicion that he attempted to commit a stabbing attack at the local police station.

The police reported that the officers noticed the suspect entering the station parking lot, holding a knife, and shouting "Allahu Akbar."

The officers who were at the scene overpowered him using a taser and arrested him.

The suspect was taken for Shin Bet interrogation. The officers' speedy reaction prevented injury.