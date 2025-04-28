Police have foiled a stabbing attack against Jews in Jerusalem. An indictment was submitted on Monday against a resident of Jerusalem's Shuafat neighborhood who was caught carrying a knife and a manuscript encouraging Jihad and arrested thanks to the alertness of a police officer and light rail security guards.

The arrest transpired approximately two weeks ago, at night, when an off-duty police officer from the David Precinct saw a suspicious individual at a light rail station in the city center. The suspect walked past passengers, pushed up against them, stared at them, and even inspected the weapons of the train security guards, whose suspicions were also raised.

Within a short time, the officer and security guards searched the suspect and found a knife hidden in his clothing. In addition, they found a passage in his pocket from a book titled "The Jihad," describing the bravery of the "messengers of God" and their hope in heaven.

In his initial interrogation, the suspect admitted his intention to carry out a stabbing attack against Jews.

A Jerusalem District Central Unit investigation found that the knife that was found on the suspect was stolen from a shop in eastern Jerusalem before the suspect boarded the train to the city center to be used to carry out his plan. The investigation also found that this was not the first time he expressed his intention to commit an act of terror.

The Police noted that "thanks to the alertness of the officer and the security guards, and the quick arrest of the suspect, his intention to commit a stabbing attack was foiled."