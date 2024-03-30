Russia on Friday condemned alleged Israeli strikes in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Thursday night, in which 36 Syrian soldiers and six Hezbollah terrorists were killed, AFP reported.

"Such aggressive actions against the Syrian Arab Republic, which constitute a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and the basic norms of international law, are categorically unacceptable," Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

"We strongly condemn these provocative acts of force, which carry extremely dangerous consequences in terms of a sharp deterioration of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," she added.

The Syrian army attributed Thursday night’s strikes to Israel and "terrorist organizations".

The IDF has not commented on the strikes.

The airport in Aleppo has been struck in the past, with some of those attacks, that were attributed to Israel, putting the airport temporarily out of service.

This past October, Syria claimed, "The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage to the airport and it being out of service.”

Last week, the Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported on an attack that took place in the city of Al Mayadin in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq.

According to the report, five commanders in the pro-Iranian militias, including a commander belonging to Hezbollah, were killed in the attack. The report did not say who was responsible for the strike.

Russia is Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's key international backer and intervened on his behalf in the country’s civil war.

