The Russian army has increased its presence in the Syrian Golan Heights, near the border between Syria and Israel, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, Russia has advanced two additional positions, in addition to seven posts that already exist in the area.

General Alexander Rodionov, deputy commander of the Russian forces in Syria, said that the Russian forces in Syria "have not withdrawn from any position in the region but have increased their presence along various positions" since 2015 at the request of the regime in Damascus.

A Syrian army commander, whose identity was not disclosed in the article, told the news agency that the Russian presence "increases stability and security."

He also said that this "helps residents return to their land and lead their normal lives in their villages after being liberated from terrorism."

Last Thursday, the IDF confirmed that it struck terrorist infrastructure sites and command centers belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Syria, inflicting damage.

The terrorist organization later said that two senior officials from the group were eliminated in the Israeli strike in Damascus.

Rasmi Abu Issa served as head of Islamic Jihad's foreign relations team, and Abdul Aziz al-Minawi was part of the terror group's political bureau.