The terrorist and some of the damage he inflicted

The terrorist who opened fire at a bus carrying children and two cars in the Jordan Valley on Thursday morning has been identified as Abu Rida al-Saadi, a security officer in the Palestinian Authority security forces who lives in Jenin.

Three individuals were wounded in the attack: a man in his 30s was moderately to seriously wounded, and a man in his 20s and a 13-year-old boy were lightly wounded.

It is suspected that the terrorist arrived at the scene on an electric bicycle, and fired towards vehicles.

IDF forces are continuing to search for the terrorist and have completely surrounded the village of Ouja and the city of Jericho.

The commander of the 94th "Duchifat" Battalion, Lt. Col. Sahar stated his forces are determined to find the terrorist.