Currently, many North American Basketball fans are following the games late into the night, even at off-hours, depending upon their geographic location, as they follow the games in real-time.

This activity is appropriately known as “March Madness.”

This March, our beloved Israel, and World Jewry, are suffering a different and far-more insidious madness, called antisemitism.

It is an illogical and unwarranted hatred, a madness, promulgated by the modern-day Haman, read Hamas, and supporters. It is a madness permeating legacy media as well as social media of every kind.

This madness is expressed habitually at the United Nations, which passed a damning resolution against the People and State of Israel, for the crime of the IDF defending the life and limb of their families and homeland.

Even our haven of peace and prosperity, the USA, is leading at the UN, deciding not to veto a Gaza Ceasefire Resolution condemning and marginalizing the Israeli government, its people and by extension world-Jewry, who are the people of MORDECHAI and ESTHER of PURIM

This madness continues throughout much of society, and even locally here in Fairfield County, our acceptance as Jews who support Israel, is called into question, as we point out the double standard applied to Israel.

The only way to counteract this madness, is to follow Queen Esther’s plea to Mordechai HaTzaddik (the righteous).

“Go and gather (unite) all the Jewish people. Fast and entreat the Al-mighty” so that the evil designs of Haman be undone.

Students of Jewish history, see Esther’s plea for Jewish Unity, as being most relevant and applicable, here, and now, more than ever.

If we think we are immune and safe from Haman and his designs – the recent anti- Israel (Jewish) resolution by the City Council of Bridgeport is proof positive of the undercurrent and revealed hatred, even by political leaders of the Jewish faith. If this is not madness, what is?

May the miracle of PURIM, the salvation of the Jews, be experienced by every member of our people. Individuals as well as families, wherever they are, united and bonded as one People, with one TORAH, one G-D and one holy land of ISRAEL,

May it be as the MEGILLAH records: For the Jews there was light and joy, gladness, and honor (Esther 8:16) so let it be with us. Now and for evermore.

--