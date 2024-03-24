MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionist Party) decided to commit to his costume as an extreme left-wing activist with more than just clothes. In a series of tweets sent during Purim, he called for a halt to the war, withdrawal from Judea and Samaria, and increased work permits for Palestinian Authority Arabs.

Other parts of his costume included a "Rabbis for Human Rights" shirt.

“There is no other option,” Succot wrote. “We must withdraw from all settlements immediately! End the war now! Allow them to work anywhere in Israel!”

“Give them a full state from Afula to Be'er Sheva, through Kfar Saba and Rosh Ha’ayin, with a route to Gaza. The Americans are angry and we are losing anyway. What could go wrong? This messianic rabbi believes in human rights,” Succot added later.

Some users approved of the idea, others less so: “At a time of war, during which we hear of additional casualties cleared for publication every day, and I while Israeli society is torn apart more than ever, you had to choose a costume that emphasizes the thing that halves the nation? I am amazed that you never cease to amaze with how low you can go,” wrote one user.