Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the United Nations' recent report which implied that Israel is causing famine among Gaza's residents.

"The United Nations report which was published today discusses the famine expected in Gaza and implies that Israel is the one starving the Strip, and is one more testimony to the UN's biased behavior and the embarrassment of the UN headed by a Secretary-General who serves the interests of the Hamas terror organization," Erdan said.

He added that, "The report obviously completely ignores the reason for the situation in Gaza - the Hamas terror attack. Instead of calling on it to release the hostages and turn in the terrorists, so that the war will end, it instead places pressure where it is easy for it - on the State of Israel, and ignores the fact that if there is in fact a problem of a food shortage in the Gaza Strip - and we claim otherwise - it is solely the fault of the Hamas terrorists who raid the unlimited humanitarian aid which Israel allows into Gaza."

Erdan admitted that he has no expectation of fair treatment by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said that the report on the famine in Gaza is a "horrific indictment."

"At this stage I don't have any expectations from the Secretary-General," he said. "He has already proven that he is not worthy of heading an organization which is supposed to fight terror and prevent wars. He has turned into an accomplice of Hamas, and I expect the rest of the countries not to accept his position. I reiterate my call for him to resign."