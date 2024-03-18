Josep Borrell, the European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Monday accused Israel of using famine as a "weapon of war."

Speaking at the start of a Brussels conference on humanitarian aid in Gaza, Borrell claimed, "In Gaza we are no longer on the brink of famine, we are in a state of famine, affecting thousands of people."

"This is unacceptable. Famine is being used as a weapon of war. Israel is causing famine."

Responding to Borrell, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) wrote, "Israel allows extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air, and sea for anyone willing to help."

"Despite Hamas violently disrupting aid convoys and UNRWA's collaboration with them, we persist. It's time for EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell to stop attacking Israel and recognize our right to self-defense against Hamas' crimes."