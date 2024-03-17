Former US president Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio about what he alleges to be aggressive Chinese and Mexican attempts to undercut American automobile manufacturing.

In his speech, he outlined what he claimed to be a Chinese-backed plan to establish large manufacturing plants in Mexico, manufacturing cars cheaply and selling them at low prices in the United States of America.

Trump declared his intention to put a stop to the alleged plan, saying ‘We will slap a 100% tariff on every vehicle, and you won’t be able to sell those cars here - if I get elected.”

“If I don’t get elected - that’ll be the least of it. It’ll be a bloodbath for the country,” he warned.

The Biden campaign responded to the speech by accusing Trump of calling for political violence. Several Trump supporters have claimed that the statement about ‘ a bloodbath for the country’ was taken out of context.