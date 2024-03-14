Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is expected to appoint his financial advisor Mohammad Mustafa as Prime Minister, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Abbas is still discussing the appointment of a Prime Minister with leaders of Arab states in the region.

The move comes amid US pressure to form a cabinet made of professional ministers instead of politicians to reform the PA.

Last month, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that his government had submitted its resignation to Mahmoud Abbas.

The resignation comes as an initiative by Abbas in light of the pressure from regional states and the US.

Shtayyeh said in the past that he would consider resigning if there was an intention to create a technocratic government with ministers who are appointed on a professional basis."