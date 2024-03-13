The Ramat Gan Safari reported an unusual incident that occurred on Wednesday on its premises.

One of the rhinoceros in the park hit a vehicle carrying a mother and two children as it traveled through the special complex where private vehicles can travel among the wild animals. The vehicle was damaged but the mother and children were unharmed.

Black Rhinos are among the largest land animals in the world. They can grow to about six feet tall and 12 feet long and can weigh up to 6,385 pounds. Native to Africa, they are considered critically endangered due to poaching for their horns.

The Safari stated that the perpetrator was Mafanzi, a new rhino who recently arrived from France where he had been kept in the zoo in Lille. They noted that the animal was not used to vehicles and probably got scared and therefore rammed the vehicle.

"The Safari staff moved Mafanzi to a large enclosure that is separate from the 'savanna' so he would calm down and so the incident would not repeat itself. It is assumed that Mafanzi was startled by the vehicle which stopped to look at him. We apologize for the experience that the mother and her children experienced. They were treated in the safari infirmary, the safari staff calmed them, and are assisting them," the safari stated.