A 12-year-old Arab boy was critically injured and later died of his injuries after being shot by a police officer during violent disturbances in the Shuafat neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

The police said that the boy was fired upon because he shot fireworks directly at the officers who were operating at the scene. The Department of Internal Police Investigations has launched an investigation.

The disturbances in Shuafat lasted for many hours, with the rioters also hurling firebombs and explosives at the forces.

After violent clashes, the rioters were dispersed.

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir clarified that he backs the police officers, saying, "I back the Border Police officers who are operating at this time and are risking their lives against dozens of Arab rioters in Issawiya. I salute the officer who killed the terrorist who tried to shoot fireworks at him and the troops. This is exactly how you should act against terrorists - with determination and precision."