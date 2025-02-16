The Jerusalem District Court sentenced the terrorist who murdered Border Police officer Sgt. Asil Sawaed in a terrorist attack in Shuafat two years ago to 18 years in prison.

Saweed was a full-time Border Policeman and was stabbed in the head by a 13-year-old terrorist on a bus in Jerusalem. A security guard who was at the scene wounded the terrorist and neutralized him.

In addition, the judge decided that the terrorist, who is now 15, will be given a suspended sentence of 3 years and ordered him to pay a compensation of 250,000 shekels.

The decision comes after the prosecution demanded that the terrorist be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

MK Limor Son Har Melech told Saweed's family after the verdict: "We need to make sure that he (the terrorist) is not released in a deal."