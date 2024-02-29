מרגש: תושבי שלומית חוזרים הביתה צילום: אייל בריברם

Nearly five months after they were forced to leave their homes following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, the residents of the town of Shlomit are returning home the same way they left.

Shlomit, a religious town on Israel's borders with Egypt and Gaza, was spared the massacre that affected many other towns in the area - thanks to members of its security squad, who left their families on the morning of October 7 to defend the neighboring town of Pri Gan, and the entire area.

On the day Shlomit's residents left their homes for Jerusalem, they drove in a convoy along the entire road leading to their town. On Thursday, the residents returned in the same fashion, flying Israeli flags along the road that led them home.

The decision to return together was made following a lengthy communal process which the residents underwent during their stay in Jerusalem.

As they returned, Shlomit's residents laid a cornerstone for a new nursery building which will be constructed in their town, symbolizing the desire to grow and the prayers for the quick return of all the hostages still held in Gaza.

Kobi Revivo, a resident of Shlomit, said, "We are returning to Shlomit today, as one united and cohesive community. This is how we left and this is how we return. We are missing four amazing people, who left us a road which we must take to continue to grow and flourish and add life."

"The People of Israel should know that we, the residents of Shlomit, are returning to the place we love and we are drawing strength from you to continue settling and growing. Together, we will win."

Gadi Yarkoni, head of the Eshkol Regional Council, participated in the event and asked to recall those who fell on October 7, when they gave their lives to defend Pri Gan: "Members of Shlomit's security squad fell while they went out to protect the residents of the neighboring town of Pri Gan - people who they did not know personally. This is the most powerful example of how much our nation is united and how, in the most difficult moments, we are there for each other."

"We did not win the battle on that cursed day, but we will defeat the cruel enemy with our spirit of unity, with our rebuilding and revival, as a nation and as a community and with the return of the hostages."

On October 7, four residents of Shlomit fell: Three were members of the town's security squad, who fell defending Pri Gan from the invading terrorists. In the heroic battles against dozens of terrorists, Reuven Shishportish, Aviad Cohen, Bechor Hai Sawid, and Uriel Bibi, fell. Four other members of the security squad were severely injured and are still undergoing rehabilitation.

The four fallen are survived by a total of 15 children, who are returning home with the rest of their community.