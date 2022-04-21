Residents of the town of Shlomit, located in southern Israel around 700 meters from the Egyptian border, on Thursday evening reported that a bullet hit the town.

IDF forces conducted searches in the area and concluded that the bullet was a stray bullet and the incident was a result of a spillover of gunfire from the direction of Egypt.

There were no injuries. The incident is unrelated to the tensions with Gaza of recent days.

On Wednesday evening, sirens were sounded in the city of Sderot and in the localities of Ibim and Nir Am in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

Terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired one rocket that exploded in an open area near Sderot. Shrapnel from the rocket hit a yard and a car in Sderot. A fire broke at the scene. There were no physical injuries, but four people were treated for anxiety.

Hours after the rocket attack, IAF fighter jets carried out significant air strikes in Gaza, attacking a military post and the opening of a terrorist tunnel which leads to a central underground structure with chemical raw materials used to manufacture rocket engines.

On Monday, for the first time in about six months, a rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza, setting off red color sirens in multiple communities in the Gaza envelope.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, and there were no casualties.

Hours later, in retaliation for the rocket attack, IAF fighter jets attacked a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and destroyed a workshop for the production of weapons used by the organization.

