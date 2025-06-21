Iranian firepower severely impacted by Israeli strikes

Since the beginning of the war with Iran, the Israeli Air Force has destroyed over 250 missile launchers across the Islamic Republic, representing about 55% of the country's total missile launchers, Kan News reported.

This is a significant figure, as although the Iranian regime still has hundreds of missiles in its arsenal, they will be unable to launch them toward Israel without the launchers.

Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force continued targeting launchers using dozens of UAVs flying over Iran, identifying new targets for fighter jets to attack.

On Friday, an Israeli Air Force aircraft identified three surface-to-surface missile launchers overnight that were prepared for launch toward Israel.

The launchers were destroyed, thwarting a planned missile barrage expected early Friday morning.

Simultaneously, a remotely piloted aircraft spotted an Iranian military cell in motion, including a senior Revolutionary Guards base commander in western Iran responsible for 15 launchers. The cell was targeted and eliminated.