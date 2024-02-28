Defense Minister Yoav Galant this evening (Wednesday) called on the government to pass the Draft Law and to include the conscription of haredim into the IDF in order to achieve Israel's objectives in the war against Hamas. He warned that if the legislation does not have the support of the entire Cabinet, he will not support it.

“The war has proved that everyone must go ‘under the stretcher,'” Gallant said during a press conference, calling the current period "a time of war we have not known for 75 years.”

“Today, there is a real national need for the extension of the service time of the standing army soldiers, and in extending the service period of the reservists," he added.

Addressing the issue of conscripting haredim into the military and national service, he said, “As the defense minister of the State of Israel, who commands the troops to the battlefield, I turn to my colleagues in the coalition and government, to all members of the Knesset, and to the entire public, and say: The State of Israel is the state of the Jewish people. The Torah protected the people of Israel throughout 2,000 years of exile."

He continued, "We cherish and appreciate those who dedicate their lives to learning the Torah. However, without physical existence, there is no spiritual existence. Our security challenges demonstrate that everyone must bear the burden. All parts of society."

Gallant said that he has met and discussed the issue with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Unity Party chairman Minister Benny Gantz, and the leaders of the haredi political parties.

“I call on the prime minister, to lead a joint course with all coalition factions, and reach the necessary agreements on the draft law. I hope there are also parts of the opposition that will join the framework that will be formulated," he said.

"The joint sharing of the burden is essential to winning the war. This is not a partisan issue. This is not a sectoral issue. This is a national security issue of the utmost importance," he emphasized.

“To attain the goals of the war, to handle the threats from Gaza, from Lebanon, from Judea and Samaria, and to prepare for the emerging threats from the east, we need unity and partnership in decisions about our future,” Gallant said.

Gallant added that "any Draft Law that is agreed upon by all the parties of the emergency government - will be acceptable to me. But, without the consent of all parts of the coalition - the security system under my leadership will not submit the law."