Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas met (Sunday) in Amman with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah.

The Wafa news agency reported that at the meeting Abbas confirmed his firm opposition to the expulsion of Palestinian Arab residents from the Gaza Strip or Judea and Samaria, and warned against the consequences of an Israeli attack in Rafah.

Abbas said that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the "Palestinian state" and is under the responsibility and management of "Palestine." He stressed that there should be no acceptance or dialogue on Israel's plans to split apart the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority, or to permanently occupy any area of ​​the Gaza Strip.

Abbas also warned against the Israeli intention to limit the number of visitors to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, stressing the importance of maintaining the historical and legal status of the holy places to Islam and Christianity, and the Jordanian authority over the Temple Mount.

According to Abbas, only a political solution that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders and which provides full membership in the United Nations will be the key to security and stability in the region.