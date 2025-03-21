Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy held a special assessment of the situation at the Western Wall Plaza on Friday, with the participation of senior police officials, in anticipation of continued security activity in Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

The discussion was attended by Deputy Commissioner Avshalom Peled, Jerusalem District Commander Major General Amir Arzani, Border Police Commander Yitzhak Brik, and Major General Limor Noah.

About 3,000 Jerusalem District Police, Border Police and reinforcements have been deployed throughout the capital, aimed at maintaining security and proper and safe conduct of Ramadan prayers, while resolutely enforcing actions to prevent incitement, terrorism, and violation of Israel's sovereignty.

Minister Ben Gvir commented on his return to office after a break: "I am happy to return to my position after a two-month hiatus. I commend the police commissioner and the police for their uncompromising fight against inciters and supporters of terror. This is a matter of great pride. I personally saw the exemplary order at the Beitar game, thanks to the Jerusalem police. It's important that we have a strong police force in the capital, and that's how it must stay."

Ben Gvir added: "We have zero tolerance for PLO flags and marches in support of terrorism. Jews deserve freedom of movement like everyone else. We need to make it easier for the residents of the Jewish Quarter, who do not have to suffer during Ramadan."

Police Commissioner Danny Levy emphasized the challenges facing the police during this period: "We are in the midst of a challenging period – the war in Gaza, terrorism, criminal crime and public order incidents. The policemen, soldiers and volunteers are working day and night, dedicated and professional, and under difficult conditions."

According to Levy, in addition to the security operations, the police maintain a state of freedom of religion: "In addition to dealing with these challenges, we also allow freedom of worship for Muslims, while ensuring prayers, movement and events during Ramadan."

In recent days, detectives from the Jerusalem District Police Department, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, arrested eleven young terrorists from Issawiya who were caught throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles, resulting in damage to a private car. At the end of a quick investigation, an indictment was filed against them by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office.