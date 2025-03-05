Despite the recent escalation and due to Ramadan, the IDF removed several vital checkpoints this week in Judea and Samaria. Among the checkpoints were those that were set up following severe terror attacks and those located on roads that were used by terrorists as escape routes.

For instance, the IDF opened the Jit checkpoint in Samaria, which is located at one of the exits from Shechem (Nablus) and was closed several months ago. The Bayt Fajar checkpoint in Gush Etzion was opened for Arab traffic as well and in the Efraim Brigade, several checkpoints, which served as the only thing separating population centers with a history of terrorism from Jewish roads, were removed.

Among the checkpoints that were removed are the one at the main exit from Tulkarm, adjacent to the location where Elahan Klein was murdered, the checkpoints in Funduk and Jinsafut, near the location of the severe attack that was carried out two months ago on Route 55, and the checkpoints under the bridge near the Avnei Hefetz guard tower.

In addition, soldiers in Judea and Samaria received additional instructions regarding sudden checkpoints and patrols in villages during Ramadan. Per the orders from the regional brigades, soldiers are forbidden from setting up sudden checkpoints and delaying Palestinian Arab vehicles for inspection for over ten minutes in the afternoon and evening hours to not cause difficulty to those fasting.

Forces are forbidden from conducting patrols in the villages to increase governance and counter terrorism. Forces were also instructed to refrain from patrols along the first line of houses in a village which at times borders Jewish roads between 4:00 and 9:00 p.m. while the Iftar (fast-breaking) meals are being held.

"The IDF and ISA sound as if they want to stop terrorism, but in fact, on the ground, they treat the enemy like a peace-seeking population," the "Nilhamim Al Hahaim" (Fighting for Life) organization stated. "Thousands of times it has been proved that this a fully hostile population that is a partner of terrorism, and it must be destroyed before it destroys us.

"As you do with an enemy, you must fight without gloves, and certainly not give 'concessions' which will cost Jewish blood. With the replacement of the Chief of Staff, the defense establishment must go through a serious cleaning to change its approach which still hasn't changed after a year and a half of war," the organization added.