Jerusalem police have arrested a security guard in his twenties from Jerusalem who published social media posts containing incitement to violence and terrorism and praise for the terrorist attack near the A-Zaatim checkpoint in which one civilian was killed and several others injured.

On Friday night, the suspect posted a picture of a masked man, bullets flying, and a picture of an IDF soldier with the caption, “We will strike everywhere and all the time, they have no choice but to leave our land.” He later added, “This morning, we have awoken to and attack that heals the hearts of eastern Jerusalem.”

He was arrested by police and taken for questioning. During the investigation, it emerged that he had posted additional incitement at the beginning of the month.

On Saturday evening, the suspect will be brought before a judge for the police to request an extension of his detention. The investigation against him is ongoing.

The police stated: “We take seriously an incident such as this, in which a security officer employed by a hospital and trusted with the security of those entering it published incitement and praise for a murderous attack.”

“Since the beginning of the war, the Israel Police have taken determined and uncompromising action against incitement to terrorism and violence both on social media and in the streets. Over the past months, the Israel Police have monitored inciting posts on social media. Our awareness control center has undertaken constant monitoring and preventive action throughout the internet against those inciting to terrorism, those calling for attacking civilians, and those praising murderous attacks and acts of violence and terrorism.”

“Due to these actions, Jerusalem police have arrested dozens of suspects and have already filed indictments against many of them. We see incitement to terrorism and violence as a severe offense and will continue to act to expose and prosecute those inciting from behind a keyboard, anytime and anywhere.”