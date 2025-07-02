The police opened an investigation on Wednesday morning after a grenade was thrown into the yard of a private home in Herzliya Pituah.

Officers from the Glilot Police Station, as well as crime scene investigators from the Yarkon Precinct and Tel Aviv District EOD personnel, arrived at the scene and began collecting evidence. Light damage was caused to the house, but no one was hurt.

The incident occurred at the home of Israeli businesswoman Nicole Raidman, who is known for her ties with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife. The circumstances of the incident have yet to be fully clarified, and the police are continuing to investigate the motive.

Raidman's office stated: "The Israel Police opened an investigation, we understand that there was a mistake in the target, and we are confident that the police will complete the investigation promptly."

In 2012, Raidman purchased a villa on Ben Eliezer Street in Herzliya Pituah for 36.121 million shekels.

According to Tax Authority data, the extravagant property has seven rooms across three stories and 750 square meters built on a two-dunam plot.