During a targeted traffic enforcement operation on Route 40, police volunteers spotted a vehicle running a red light at an intersection. They quickly pursued and stopped the car, only to find that the driver was in medical distress.

The driver reported symptoms of chest pain, dizziness, and weakness, prompting the volunteers to act immediately. Recognizing the urgency, they escorted him to nearby Kaplan Medical Center.

Upon arrival at the emergency room, doctors diagnosed a serious cardiac event. The patient was rushed into surgery, where he underwent a life-saving catheterization.

The volunteers also notified the man's wife, who arrived at the hospital shortly afterward. She thanked the team for their quick and decisive actions that helped save her husband’s life.